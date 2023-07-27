Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.90 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DGX traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $134.88. 519,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,260. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.