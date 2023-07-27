Red River Bancshares (RRBI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 583 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $26,479.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,470.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $25,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $45,419 and have sold 3,507 shares valued at $185,089. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

