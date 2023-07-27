Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE RCI traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 425,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,115. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

