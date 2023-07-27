Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $583.06.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NOW opened at $580.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.72 and its 200-day moving average is $482.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.63, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

