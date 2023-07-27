Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Royal Gold worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,031. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

