RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $113.50 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,625. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

