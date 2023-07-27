Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

