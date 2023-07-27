Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 131.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 264.2%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 3,495,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,137. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07, a PEG ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.