Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON SHEL traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,364 ($30.31). The company had a trading volume of 7,985,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,681. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,093 ($26.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,334.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,389.32. The stock has a market cap of £158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 509.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.88) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.18) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.27) to GBX 3,268 ($41.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,007.30 ($38.56).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

