Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Declines By 81.3%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TUG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

