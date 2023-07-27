Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Drops By 56.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 672,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 261,869 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ THWWW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

