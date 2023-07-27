Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Declines By 34.0%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

TFFP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 78,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.73.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.63% and a negative net margin of 6,343.04%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

