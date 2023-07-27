Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Decreases By 39.3%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Treasure Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Treasure Global Stock Down 3.8 %
TGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,746. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treasure Global
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.