Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Decreases By 39.3%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Treasure Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Stock Down 3.8 %

TGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,746. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

