Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 95,121 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

