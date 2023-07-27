Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 60,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

