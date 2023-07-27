SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 921,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

