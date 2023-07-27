Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,362 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 504.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.78. 1,654,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,918. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.