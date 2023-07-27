Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 62,898 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

