Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 663,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

