Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,986 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

