Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $238.86. 1,213,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

