Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $14,653,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

