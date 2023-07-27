Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,381 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TROW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 750,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,465. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

