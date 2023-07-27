Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 443,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,943. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

