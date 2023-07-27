Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,282 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 143,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $64.35. 49,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

