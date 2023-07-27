Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 214,698 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3,684.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 311,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $716.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

