Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $792,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 517,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,322. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

