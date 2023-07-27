Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFST. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $305,217 over the last ninety days. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

