S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $30.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,441 shares of company stock worth $6,352,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

