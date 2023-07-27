Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 645,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

