Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $142.84. 8,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,430. Standex International has a 52-week low of $80.88 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

