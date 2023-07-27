Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mersana Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 76.5 %

MRSN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.