StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 9,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,777. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

