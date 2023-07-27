StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James cut shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.