Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,137,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

