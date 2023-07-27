Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,507. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

