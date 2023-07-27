Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 934,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,064. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

