TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.39.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.47. 1,922,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,623. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.73 and a 52-week high of C$38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.78.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

