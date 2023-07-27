TD Securities Upgrades North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) to “Buy”

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.
NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.72.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
TSE NOA traded up C$8.30 on Thursday, reaching C$33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.