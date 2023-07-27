TD Securities Upgrades North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) to “Buy”

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.72.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

TSE NOA traded up C$8.30 on Thursday, reaching C$33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

