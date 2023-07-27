Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in July

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Tectonic Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
TECTP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.
About Tectonic Financial
