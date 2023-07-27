Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in July

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

TECTP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

About Tectonic Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.