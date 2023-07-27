The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $104,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.14.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $237.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $238.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

