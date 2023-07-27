The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 1,541,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,458,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

