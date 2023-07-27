The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.86. The company had a trading volume of 177,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

