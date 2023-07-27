The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.192 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of HSY traded down $6.61 on Thursday, reaching $233.83. 1,000,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62. Hershey has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

