The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.64. 760,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

