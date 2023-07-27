The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.33-0.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHYF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.95. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

