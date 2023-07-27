TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $16.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TIMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,439. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TIM by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 999,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 378,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 73.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

