TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $16.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
TIM Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE TIMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,439. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TIM by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 999,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 378,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 73.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.