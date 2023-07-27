TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 23,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 51,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.