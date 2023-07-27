TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580. TMX Group has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.