Tobam Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in International Paper were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

